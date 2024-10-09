Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

KSE-100 Index up by 254 points to a new historical level of 85,918 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued to witness a strong upward trend, with the index reaching new all-time highs.

On the third day of the business week, the market opened with significant gains, pushing the KSE-100 Index up by 254 points to a new historical level of 85,918 points.

As the session progressed, the bullish momentum continued, and the KSE-100 Index crossed the 86,000-point mark for the first time in Pakistan’s history, closing at 86,127 points, with a gain of 463 points.

The surge in the market is driven by expectations of a significant cut in interest rates due to decreasing inflation, the opening of foreign investment avenues following Pakistan’s re-entry into the IMF program, and potential investments from Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries in the oil and gas sector.

The bullish trend has led to a rise in the value of several stocks, increasing their worth by billions of rupees.

Factors such as a 17% increase in foreign investment this year, and the control of the trade deficit, have boosted confidence among institutional investors and other sectors, particularly in oil and gas, fertilizers, and banking.

As a result, the capital market’s upward trajectory continues.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index closed at a record high of 85,663 points due to a similar bullish trend in the stock market.

