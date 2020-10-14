UrduPoint.com
PSX Rebounds, Gains 137 Points To Close At 40,144 Points

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

PSX rebounds, gains 137 points to close at 40,144 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,144.29 points against 40,006.68 points on the last working day, with positive change of 137.61 points (0.34%).

A total 232,803,852 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 290,136,847 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.543 billion against Rs9.817 billion previous day.

As many as 408 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 286 of them recorded gain and 108 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 24,029,683 shares and price per share of Rs15.48, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 21,504,500 and price per share of Rs16.67 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 19,612,000 and price per share of Rs46.41.

Island Textile recorded maximum increase of Rs266.95 per share, closing at Rs959.70 whereas Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs41.01 per share, closing at Rs999.99.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs99.28 per share, closing at Rs1600 whereas Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs50.01 per share closing at Rs730.

