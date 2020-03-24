PSX receives further COVID-19 shock

On Tuesday, first working day of the current week , Pakistan Stock Exchange started its trading with shock of 1826 points loss in its KSE-100 index diving blow 29000 barrier at 28840, which forced PSX management to trigger Market Halt for two hours which normally is applied for 45 minutes. 5 percent loss was recorded in KSE-100

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :On Tuesday, first working day of the current week , pakistan stock exchange started its trading with shock of 1826 points loss in its KSE-100 index diving blow 29000 barrier at 28840, which forced psx management to trigger Market Halt for two hours which normally is applied for 45 minutes. 5 percent loss was recorded in KSE-100.

In the light of directives issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for next weeks, the trading at PSX began by 1100 hours. After KSE-100 index decline by 5 % at 11:37 A.M issued notice to all market participants and triggered market halt for two hours, which was also in line with SECP directives.

When the exchange re-started its trading , KSE-100 index went further down to 2044 points at 28,623 level.