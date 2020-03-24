UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Receives Further COVID-19 Shock

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

PSX receives further COVID-19 shock

On Tuesday, first working day of the current week , Pakistan Stock Exchange started its trading with shock of 1826 points loss in its KSE-100 index diving blow 29000 barrier at 28840, which forced PSX management to trigger Market Halt for two hours which normally is applied for 45 minutes. 5 percent loss was recorded in KSE-100

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :On Tuesday, first working day of the current week , pakistan stock exchange started its trading with shock of 1826 points loss in its KSE-100 index diving blow 29000 barrier at 28840, which forced psx management to trigger Market Halt for two hours which normally is applied for 45 minutes. 5 percent loss was recorded in KSE-100.

In the light of directives issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for next weeks, the trading at PSX began by 1100 hours. After KSE-100 index decline by 5 % at 11:37 A.M issued notice to all market participants and triggered market halt for two hours, which was also in line with SECP directives.

When the exchange re-started its trading , KSE-100 index went further down to 2044 points at 28,623 level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange Market All Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” cam ..

18 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Your City Needs Yo ..

23 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

38 minutes ago

German Olympic chief slams IOC, backs Tokyo delay

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.