PSX Regional Head visits LCCI

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Regional Head pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Sarmad Hussain on Monday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The issues of mutual interests were discussed during his visit.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed welcomed Sarmad Hussain, Regional Head, Pakistan Stock Exchange to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The VP appreciated him and other team members from Karachi office to keep good liaison with Lahore Chamber in connection with creating awareness among the business community about the usefulness of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

He said that LCCI always like to collaborate with Pakistan Stock Exchange for motivating investors and industrialists to make the best use of this platform especially for expansion of their businesses.

He said that he is glad to hear that Pakistan Stock Exchange is planning to establish Information Desk in the premises of Lahore Chamber. It would be a great addition in ‘One Window Smart Services’ which was inaugurated a couple of weeks ago by the Honourable Chief Minister of Punjab.

The Senior Vice President, LCCI welcomed the initiative taken by Pakistan Stock Exchange as their information desk would prove handy in spreading awareness among the business community about the uses of stock exchange. He desired that the Chairman, Pakistan Stock Exchange would be invited at LCCI for Inauguration of this help desk.

