UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Regional Head Visits LCCI

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:55 PM

PSX Regional Head visits LCCI

LCCI Vice President welcomed PSX Regional Head Sarmad Hussain and appreciated him for his and his team in Karachi for keeping good liaison with Lahore chamber in connection with creating awareness among the business community about the usefulness of Pakistan Stock Exchange.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Regional Head pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Sarmad Hussain on Monday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The issues of mutual interests were discussed during his visit.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed welcomed Sarmad Hussain, Regional Head, Pakistan Stock Exchange to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The VP appreciated him and other team members from Karachi office to keep good liaison with Lahore Chamber in connection with creating awareness among the business community about the usefulness of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

He said that LCCI always like to collaborate with Pakistan Stock Exchange for motivating investors and industrialists to make the best use of this platform especially for expansion of their businesses.

He said that he is glad to hear that Pakistan Stock Exchange is planning to establish Information Desk in the premises of Lahore Chamber. It would be a great addition in ‘One Window Smart Services’ which was inaugurated a couple of weeks ago by the Honourable Chief Minister of Punjab.

He added that ‘One Window Smart Services’ includes a number of other help desks the members will be able to seek important information from psx Information Desk.

The Senior Vice President, LCCI welcomed the initiative taken by Pakistan Stock Exchange as their information desk would prove handy in spreading awareness among the business community about the uses of stock exchange. He desired that the Chairman, Pakistan Stock Exchange would be invited at LCCI for Inauguration of this help desk.

Senior Vice President LCCI Ali Hussam Asghar said that PSX offices in Lahore and Karachi keep good liaison with Lahore Chamber in connection with creating awareness among the business community about the usefulness of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

He said that LCCI is looking forward to establish a PSX information Desk in the premises of Lahore Chamber and we are happy to hear that planning of this project in underway. Ali Hussam Asghar said it would be a great addition in ‘One Window Smart Services’ which was inaugurated a couple of weeks ago by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed said the information Desk of Pakistan Stock Exchange would prove handy in spreading awareness among the business community about the uses of stock exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Chief Minister Stock Exchange Business Punjab Visit Pakistan Stock Exchange Chamber Commerce From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Best Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht appea ..

17 minutes ago

Building collapses in sialkot

20 minutes ago

DHA conducted anti-dengue drive

20 minutes ago

Police get success in its security plan on Muharra ..

20 minutes ago

Police arrest two drug peddlers

20 minutes ago

UAE Journalists Associations, Bahraini counterpart ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.