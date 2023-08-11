Open Menu

PSX Rises As MSCI Adds Stocks To Frontier Market Index

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2023 | 02:28 PM

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

The KSE-100 index, a key benchmark, climbed by 702.01 points or 1.47% to reach 48,510.35 points at 10:19 am.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) Stocks on the pakistan stock exchange (psx) saw an early boost this Friday, as 15 stocks were added to the Frontier Market Index by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).

The MSCI Frontier Markets Index covers a wide range of large and mid-cap stocks from 28 countries classified as Frontier Markets (FM). This index comprises 99 components, representing approximately 85% of the market capitalization in each nation, after adjustments for free float.

During the intraday session, the KSE-100 index, a key benchmark, climbed by 702.

01 points or 1.47% to reach 48,510.35 points at 10:19 am. Earlier, it had reached a peak of 48,898.82 points.

In its latest quarterly assessment, 41 stocks have been newly incorporated into the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index. Pakistan's representation is set to grow substantially, with its weight projected to rise from the current 0.6% to a more notable 2.6% to 2.7%.

The report also highlights efforts to attract greater capital from foreign investors, leading to a rise in foreign equity investment totaling $22.8 million since the commencement of the fiscal year 2023-24.

