PSX Sets New Daily Volume Record: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

PSX sets new daily volume record: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said the pakistan stock exchange had set a new daily traded volume record as the volume exceeded previous record by 39 percent.

"Market is reacting to signs of sustained recovery," he said in his tweet.

He added that the successful containment of the COVID third wave (though risk still remains) was also adding to positive sentiments.

