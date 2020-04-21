PSX sheds 1076.82 points to close at 32,422 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,422.83 points as compared to 33,499.65 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1076.82 points (3.21%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,422.83 points as compared to 33,499.65 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1076.82 points (3.21%).

A total of 339,154,639 shares were traded compared to the trade 399,906,915 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 15.387 billion as compared to Rs 17.368 billion during last trading day.

As many as 339 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 70 recorded gain and 258 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 59,614,000 shares and price per share of Rs 26.79, Fauji Cement with a volume of 24,209,500 price per share of Rs 16.63 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 22,086,000 and price per share of Rs 13.85.

Philip Morris Pak. recorded maximum increase of Rs 145.48 per share, closing at Rs 2086.99 while Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs 39.99 per share, closing at Rs 1649.80.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs 570 per share, closing at Rs 7030 whereas prices of Rafhan Maize decreased by Rs 334.43 per share closing at Rs 6535.57.