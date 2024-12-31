Open Menu

PSX Sheds 132 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 132.09 points on Tuesday, a slight negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 115,126.90 points as compared to 115,259.00 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,236,873,705 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,059,020,119 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.218 billion against Rs.40.889 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 465 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 235 of them recorded gains and 188 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 42 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 213,352,120 shares at Rs 7.85 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 66,219,268 shares at Rs 8.09 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 65,770,728 shares at Rs.1. 78 per share.

Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.104.48 per share price, closing at Rs 2,018.85, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 91.16 rise in its per share price to Rs 21,225.03.

Haleon Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 52.25 per share closing at Rs 807.67 followed by Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 47.31 decline to close at Rs.425.82.

