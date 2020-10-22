UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Sheds 336 Points To Close At 41,199 Points

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:21 PM

PSX sheds 336 points to close at 41,199 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index lost 336 (0.81%), closing at 41,199 points against 41,535.92 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index lost 336 (0.81%), closing at 41,199 points against 41,535.92 points on the last working day.

A total 348,078,249 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 661,276,680 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.34 billion against Rs7.

689 billion previous day.

As many as 374 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 107 of them recorded gain and 245 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 61,308,000 shares and price per share of Rs21.77, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 56,291,000 and price per share of Rs13.08 and MLCF with a volume of 44,538,338 and price per share of Rs40.74.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz lambasts PTI govt over Karachi raid

8 minutes ago

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

38 minutes ago

DC directed to shift dairy farms out of city are ..

45 seconds ago

Lebanese Prime Minister Nominee Hariri Says New Go ..

47 seconds ago

FM, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral matters, r ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.