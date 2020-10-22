PSX sheds 336 points to close at 41,199 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index lost 336 (0.81%), closing at 41,199 points against 41,535.92 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index lost 336 (0.81%), closing at 41,199 points against 41,535.92 points on the last working day.

A total 348,078,249 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 661,276,680 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.34 billion against Rs7.

689 billion previous day.

As many as 374 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 107 of them recorded gain and 245 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 61,308,000 shares and price per share of Rs21.77, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 56,291,000 and price per share of Rs13.08 and MLCF with a volume of 44,538,338 and price per share of Rs40.74.