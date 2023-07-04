PSX sheds 341 points

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 341.99 points, a negative change of 0.78 per cent, closing at 43,557.02 points against 43,899.01 points the previous trading day.

A total of 419,302,491 shares were traded during the day as compared to 381,904,794 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.15.839 billion against Rs. 8.647 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 103 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 44,181,355 shares at Rs.15.31 per share; Cnergyico PK with 42,405,536 shares at Rs.3.15 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 26,598,690 shares at Rs.1.15 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.39.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,234.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas SugarXD with an Rs.32.78 rise in its per share price to Rs.469.78.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.150.00 per share closing at Rs.6,450.00; followed by Pak Tobacco with Rs.39.00 decline to close at Rs.681.00.

