PSX sheds 89 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 89.01 points on Thursday, a slight negative change of 0.21 percent, closing at 42,137.04 against 42,226.05 points on the last working day.

A total of 267,572,500 shares were traded during the day compared to 250,266,056 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.281 billion against Rs. 6.658 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 340 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 159 of them recorded gain and 154 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were; Hascol petrol with 31,433,000 shares at Rs 6.73 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 22,894,500 at Rs 2.99 and G3 Technologies 21,106,000 at Rs 9.96 per share.

Siemens Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 56.22 per share price, closing at Rs 805.84 whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with Rs. 55.78 rise in per share price to Rs. 874.10.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 799.33 per share closing at Rs 10,000 followed by Sanofi-Aventis with Rs 62.45 decline to close at Rs 1,075.55.