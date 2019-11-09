UrduPoint.com
PSX Shoots Up 4.65%, Weeklong Trade Concludes With Upsurge Of Over 1600 Points

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 11:48 AM

The bullish sentiments ruled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) during the whole trading week, lifting the KSE-100 index by 1600.55 points to 35,978.16 on the last trading day compared to its positioning at 3,477.61 points on last Saturday.

Throughout the week, the bulls rule the KSE-100 and there was not even a single trading day that had allowed bearish trends to slash the pace of bullish growth and cumulatively the index went up by over 4.65 percent during the week under review.

The weeklong performance shows the index positively growing 899.85 (2.62%) points on Monday; 80.85 (0.23%) points on Tuesday; 295.02 (0.83%) points on Wednesday; 105.19 (0.30 %) points on Thursday and 219.64 (0.61 %) points on Friday.

According to break up figures, the KSE 100 index closed at 35,978.16 points on Friday compared to 35,758.52 points on Thursday, showing positive change of 219.64 points (0.61 %). A total of 210,573,470 shares were traded, valuing Rs6.552 billion.

In total 370 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 206 recorded gain and 144 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier, on Thursday the index noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,758.52 points compared to 35,653.33 points on the previous day, with the positive change of 105.

19 points (0.30 %). A total of 265,966,053 shares were traded, valuing Rs 8.026 billion.

Total 366 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 155 recorded gain and 191 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

On Wednesday, the index closed at 35,653.33 points with positive change of 295.02 points (0.83%) while the total number of shares traded during the day stood at 298,062,496, with Rs10.529 billion total value of shares.

In total 379 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 248 witnessed gains and 115 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

Likewise, on Tuesday, the index increased by 80.85 points and touched the benchmark of 35358.31 points against 899.85 points on Monday, showing 0.23 percent increase. A total of 308,484,510 shares were traded with value of Rs 8.678 billion.

On the first trading day, the index surged by 899.85 (2.62percent) points by going up from 34,377.61 shares on Saturday to 35,277.46 points on Monday. A total of 207,782,700 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares stood at Rs8.480 billion.

In total 370 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 278 witnessed gains and 80 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

