PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend

PSX opened with an increase of 894, bringing the KSE 100 Index back to the level of 112,000 points with index rising to 112, 245 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Monday started its business day, with a strong upward trend.

The good start led to restoration of two level of the index.

According to the details, the psx opened with an increase of 894 points, bringing the KSE 100 Index back to the level of 112,000 points, with the index rising to 112,245 points.

Later, the market continued its upward momentum, and the KSE 100 Index surged by 1,613 points and reached 112,964 points.

Shortly after, the market witnessed a further increase of 1,929 points, restored the 113,000-point level, with the index rising to 113,280 points.

It may be mentioned here that on the last day of the previous trading week, the market also showed an upward trend, and the 100 Index closed after reaching the 111,000-point level.