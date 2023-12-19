PSX stayed bearish, loses 2,371 more points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 2,371.64 more points, a negative change of 3.64 percent, closing at 62,833.03 points against 65,204.68 points the previous trading day.

A total of 1,513,931,019 shares valuing Rs.29.099 billion were traded during the day as compared to1,890,424,261 shares valuing Rs.24.595 billion the last day.

Some 386 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 31 of them recorded gains and 351 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 4 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 341,067,706 shares at Rs.

5.30 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 176,027,711 shares at Rs.1.70 per share and Cnergyico PK with 131,716,935 shares at Rs.5.01 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.150.00 per share price, closing at Rs.9,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with a Rs.44.63 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,126.63.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.725.00 per share closing at Rs21,550.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs.400.00 decline to close at Rs.8,100.00.