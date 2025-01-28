Open Menu

PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 1,489 More Points

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,489.96 more points, a negative change of 1.31 percent, closing at 112,030.36 points as compared to 113,520.32 points on the last trading day.

A total of 517,804,378 shares were traded during the day as compared to 494,003,725 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs29.209 billion against Rs. 25.940 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 438 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,95 of them recorded gains and 280 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 67,917,203 shares at Rs 1.69 per share, Sui South Gas with 29,454,322 shares at Rs.38.14 per share and Cnergyico PK with 28,426,632 shares at Rs.7.36 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs99.99 per share closing at Rs 9,299.99 whereas runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs 29.85 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,175.22.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.66.70 per share price, closing at Rs 3,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with Rs 53.44 rise in its per share price to Rs.707.83.

