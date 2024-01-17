Open Menu

PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 170 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 170.13 points, a negative change of 0.27 percent, closing at 63,567.34 points against 63,737.46 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 170.13 points, a negative change of 0.27 percent, closing at 63,567.34 points against 63,737.46 points the previous trading day.

A total of 421,331,988 shares valuing Rs.18.579 billion were traded during the day as compared to 407,543,943 shares valuing Rs.12.646 billion the last day.

Some 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 111 of them recorded gains and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 18 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were PTCL with 45,978,785 shares at Rs.

14.02 per share, K-Electric Limited with 41,567,872 shares at Rs.5.59 per share and Treet Corporation with 36,390,498 shares at Rs.20.05 per share.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.51.24 per share price, closing at Rs.734.50, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with a Rs.33.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,733.00.

Rafhan Maize Products Company witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.401.50 per share closing at Rs.8,801.00, followed by Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited with Rs.53.74 decline to close at Rs.662.77.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share PTCL Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited Billion

Recent Stories

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restrain ..

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint

2 minutes ago
 AIOU offers academic programs for international st ..

AIOU offers academic programs for international students

2 minutes ago
 BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic c ..

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's e ..

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant pote ..

Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..

1 hour ago
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

4 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

4 hours ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

5 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

5 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business