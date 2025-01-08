Open Menu

PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 1,904 Points

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 08:31 PM

PSX stays bearish, loses 1,904 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,904.23 points, a negative change of 1.64 percent, closing at 114,148.46 points as compared to 116,052.68 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,904.23 points, a negative change of 1.64 percent, closing at 114,148.46 points as compared to 116,052.68 points on the last trading day.

A total of 116,052.68 shares were traded during the day as compared to 792,770,655 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 32.466 billion against Rs.39.694 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 118 of them recorded gains and 293 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 520,199,852 shares at Rs 1.79 per share, Cnergyico PK with 41,301,063 shares at Rs.7.00 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 34,830,810 shares at Rs.17.64 per share.

JDW Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.82.27 per share price, closing at Rs 904.95, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 67.77 rise in its per share price to Rs.8,954.94.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 68.23 per share closing at Rs 789.61 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 61.85 decline to close at Rs.7,282.23.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Foods Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinica ..

KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinical research, trials courses

1 minute ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Ta ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Tanveer

10 seconds ago
 Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out o ..

Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out of control

11 seconds ago
 UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local T ..

UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local Terrorist List for terrorist or ..

5 minutes ago
 CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every d ..

CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every day: Azma Bokhari

13 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasises crucial role of Arm ..

20 minutes ago
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet d ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mo ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..

35 minutes ago
 Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

1 hour ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with ..

9 minutes ago
 SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundatio ..

SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare

9 minutes ago
 ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business