PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 1,904 Points
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 08:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,904.23 points, a negative change of 1.64 percent, closing at 114,148.46 points as compared to 116,052.68 points on the last trading day.
A total of 116,052.68 shares were traded during the day as compared to 792,770,655 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 32.466 billion against Rs.39.694 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 118 of them recorded gains and 293 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 520,199,852 shares at Rs 1.79 per share, Cnergyico PK with 41,301,063 shares at Rs.7.00 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 34,830,810 shares at Rs.17.64 per share.
JDW Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.82.27 per share price, closing at Rs 904.95, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 67.77 rise in its per share price to Rs.8,954.94.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 68.23 per share closing at Rs 789.61 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 61.85 decline to close at Rs.7,282.23.
