PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 198 Points To Close At 40,281 Points

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

PSX stays bearish, loses 198 points to close at 40,281 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,281 points against 40,480 points on the last working day, with negative change of 198.92 points (0.49%).

A total 427,848,775 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 383,953,226 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.908 billion against Rs 13.792 billion previous day.

As many as 393 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 147 of them recorded gain and 234 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 47,732,500 shares and price per share of Rs 24.14, Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 34,787,000 and price per share of Rs14.89 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 30,335,063 and price per share of Rs 14.83.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs 202.50 per share, closing at Rs 8527.50 whereas Island Textile was runner up with the increase of Rs 80.62 per share, closing at Rs 1155.62.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 77.56 per share, closing at Rs 6261.31 whereas Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs62.70 per share closing atRs 886.51.

