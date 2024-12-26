Open Menu

PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 1,991 More Points

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 06:14 PM

PSX stays bearish, loses 1,991 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1,991.49 points, a negative change of 1.77 percent, closing at 110,423.32 points as compared to 112,414.81 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1,991.49 points, a negative change of 1.77 percent, closing at 110,423.32 points as compared to 112,414.81 points on the last trading day.

A total of 628,026,201 shares were traded during the day as compared to 880,598,305 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 33.582 billion against Rs.54.455 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 113 of them recorded gains and 284 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 93,341,113 shares at Rs 16.39 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 49,879,145 shares at Rs 1.72 per share and TRG Pak Limited with 46,907,628 shares at Rs.70.45 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.198.81 per share price, closing at Rs 7,430.81, whereas the runner-up was Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited with Rs 17.44 rise in its per share price to Rs 266.05.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 232.60 per share closing at Rs 20,767.41 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 198.10 decline to close at Rs.9,001.90.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Foods Limited Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Im ..

Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious af ..

Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition conclud ..

Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan

15 minutes ago
 BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual inte ..

BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 2025

26 seconds ago
 From Kashmir, Palestine to multilateralism - Pakis ..

From Kashmir, Palestine to multilateralism - Pakistan's diplomacy focused peace, ..

27 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister

45 minutes ago
PSX stays bearish, loses 1,991 more points

PSX stays bearish, loses 1,991 more points

29 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Ci ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..

1 hour ago
 PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Manageme ..

PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..

1 hour ago
 Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in ..

Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide N ..

Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business