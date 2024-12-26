PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 1,991 More Points
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 06:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1,991.49 points, a negative change of 1.77 percent, closing at 110,423.32 points as compared to 112,414.81 points on the last trading day.
A total of 628,026,201 shares were traded during the day as compared to 880,598,305 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 33.582 billion against Rs.54.455 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 113 of them recorded gains and 284 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 93,341,113 shares at Rs 16.39 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 49,879,145 shares at Rs 1.72 per share and TRG Pak Limited with 46,907,628 shares at Rs.70.45 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.198.81 per share price, closing at Rs 7,430.81, whereas the runner-up was Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited with Rs 17.44 rise in its per share price to Rs 266.05.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 232.60 per share closing at Rs 20,767.41 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 198.10 decline to close at Rs.9,001.90.
