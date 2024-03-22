Open Menu

PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 265 More Points

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 07:33 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Friday, losing 265.57 points, a negative change of 0.41 percent, closing at 65,151.83 points against 65,417.40 points the previous trading day

A total of 208,408,686 shares valuing Rs.7.149 billion were traded during the day as compared to 389,654,899 shares valuing Rs. 11.307 billion the last day.

Some 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 120 of them recorded gains and 185 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 27 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Reinsurance with 24,162,000 shares at Rs.

13.08 per share, PIAC(A) with 16,544,000 shares with 25.54 per share and PTCL with 10,930,294 shares at Rs.14.65 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.175.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs.93.87 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,353.87.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.310.00 per share closing at Rs.7,200.00, followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.75.00 decline to close at Rs.1,525.00.

