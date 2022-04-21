UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 290 Points To Close At 45,652 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 04:25 PM

PSX stays bearish, loses 290 points to close at 45,652 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 290.54 points, with negative change of 0.63 percent, closing at 45,652.62 points against 45,943.16 points on the last working day.

A total of 186,431,158 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 234,997,430 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.621 billion against Rs8.011 billion on last trading day.

As many as 311 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 92 of them recorded gain and 198 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 19,980,500 and price per share of Rs 19.78, Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 19,858,684 and price per share of Rs6.50 and Pak Refinery with volume of 12,900,500 and price per share of Rs 16.03.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs35 per share, closing at Rs 2,335 whereas the runner up was Indus Motor Co, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 8.21 to Rs 1,348.96.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 99, closing at Rs5,501 followed by Mari Petroleum, the share price of which declined by Rs29.47 to close at Rs1,701.36.

