PSX stays bearish, loses 291 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 291.52 points, a negative change of 0.37 percent, closing at 77,940.58 points against 78,232.10 points on the last working day.

A total of 292,186,284 shares were traded during the day as compared to 385,176,598 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.414 billion against Rs 15.450 billion on the last trading day.

Around 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 144 of them recorded gains and 219 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 70 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pervez Ahmed Company with 26,808,974 shares at Rs 2.29 per share, K-Electric Limited with 17,900,691 shares at Rs 4.43 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 16,871,942 shares at Rs1.28 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 71.43 per share price, closing at Rs 18,300.00, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs 39.96 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,388.94.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 84.32 per share closing at Rs 1,300.45, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 74.94 decline to close at Rs 7,625.06.