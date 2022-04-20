UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 390 Points To Close At 45,943 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 390.20 points, with negative change of 0.84 percent, closing at 45,943.16 points against 46,333.36 points on the last working day.

A total of 234,997,430 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 228,620,219 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.011 billion against Rs8.838 billion on last trading day.

As many as 326 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 87 of them recorded gain and 218 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 23,759,268 and price per share of Rs 6.31, TPL Properties with a volume of 15,740,237 and price per share of Rs23.44 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 14,761,000 and price per share of Rs 19.23.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs52 per share, closing at Rs 751 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 49.99 to Rs 2,300.

Indus Motor Co witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 39.25 closing at Rs1,340.75 followed by Sanofi-AventisXD, the share price of which declined by Rs24.99 to close at Rs950.

