PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 543 More Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:18 PM

PSX stays bearish, loses 543 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 543 more points, a negative change of 0.48 percent, closing at 111,487.36 points as compared to 112,030.36 points on the last trading day

A total of 449,244,755 shares were traded during the day as compared to 517,804,378 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs28.186 billion against Rs. 29.209 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,138 of them recorded gains and 247 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 31,197,761 shares at Rs 7.53 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 29,670,310 shares at Rs.4.58 per share and Citi Pharma Ltd with 25,413,292 shares at Rs.99.60 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs100.01 per share closing at Rs 9,400.00 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 98.51 rise in its share price to close at Rs.22,100.51.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.48.08 per share price, closing at Rs 2,951.92, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries limited with Rs 47.96 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,850.00.

