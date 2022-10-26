UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 650 Points

Published October 26, 2022

PSX stays bearish, loses 650 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 650 points, a negative change of 1.54 percent, closing at 41,540.03 against 42,190.03 points on the last working day.

A total of 265,421,430 shares were traded during the day as compared to 195,400,685 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.713 billion against Rs 6.242 billion on the last trading day.

Some 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 52 of them recorded gains, and 261 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 09 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WroldCall Telecom with 35,392,000 shares at Rs 1.42 per share, G3 TechClassB with 14,521,000 shares at Rs 0.02 per share, and K-Electric Ltd, 12,333,000 shares at Rs 2.79 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 800 per share price, closing at Rs 11,480 whereas the runner-up was Sanofi-Aventis with a Rs 54.90 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,124.90.

Reliance CottonXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 29 per share closing at Rs 510, followed by Mari Petroleum with a Rs 28.84 decline to close at Rs 1,680 per share.

