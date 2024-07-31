PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 741 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:01 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 741.82 points, a negative change of 0.94 percent, closing at 77,886.99 points against 78,628.81 points on the last working day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 741.82 points, a negative change of 0.94 percent, closing at 77,886.99 points against 78,628.81 points on the last working day.
A total of 382,597,400 shares were traded during the day as compared to 313,085,457 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.638 billion against Rs 17.615 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 118 of them recorded gains and 254 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 70 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 81,162,958 shares at Rs 1.25 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 24,698,541 shares at Rs 4.08 per share and TLP Properties with 19,693,668 shares at Rs 7.94 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 112.70 per share price, closing at Rs 6,965.50, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 27.18 rise in its per share price to Rs 665.95.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 312.14 per share closing at Rs 18,000.00 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 98.99 decline to close at Rs 1,499.92.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Business
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter3 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.174 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision4 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment6 hours ago
-
Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration6 hours ago
-
Govt pursuing vision of transforming Pakistan into a hub of innovation: Rana Tanveer6 hours ago
-
Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chairs PSIC Board meeting6 hours ago
-
Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting; Yen rallies8 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 7 development schemes worth Rs 8.974bn8 hours ago