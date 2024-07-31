PSX stays bearish, loses 741 points

(@FahadShabbir)

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 741.82 points, a negative change of 0.94 percent, closing at 77,886.99 points against 78,628.81 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 741.82 points, a negative change of 0.94 percent, closing at 77,886.99 points against 78,628.81 points on the last working day.

A total of 382,597,400 shares were traded during the day as compared to 313,085,457 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.638 billion against Rs 17.615 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 118 of them recorded gains and 254 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 70 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 81,162,958 shares at Rs 1.25 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 24,698,541 shares at Rs 4.08 per share and TLP Properties with 19,693,668 shares at Rs 7.94 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 112.70 per share price, closing at Rs 6,965.50, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 27.18 rise in its per share price to Rs 665.95.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 312.14 per share closing at Rs 18,000.00 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 98.99 decline to close at Rs 1,499.92.