PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 953 Points
Published March 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, shedding 953.60 points, a negative change of 1.45, closing at 64,801.70 points against 65,755.31 points the previous trading day.
A total of 321,709,242 shares valuing Rs 10.857 billion were traded during the day as compared to 548,764,652 shares valuing Rs 16.605 billion the last day.
Some 328 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 57 of them recorded gains and 254 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 29,322,000 shares at Rs 8.
14 per share, PIAC(A) with 28,898,000 shares with 18.10 per share and Cnergyico PK with 25,500,737 shares at Rs 4.77 per share.
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 17.28 per share price, closing at Rs 390.28, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with a Rs 12.35 rise in its per share price to Rs 844.00.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 97.77 per share closing at Rs 7,480.00, followed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 31.71 decline to close at Rs 401.15.
