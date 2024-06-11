Open Menu

PSX Stays Bearish, Losses 663 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSX stays bearish, losses 663 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 663.07 points, a negative change of 0.91 per cent, closing at 72,589.49 points against 73,252.56 points the previous day.

A total of 372,538,669 shares valuing Rs11.650 billion were traded during the day as compared to 350,721,616 shares valuing Rs10.180 billion the previous day.

As many as 431 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 107 of them recorded gains and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 45,897,256 shares at Rs 4.

50 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 33,249,426 shares at Rs 1.29 per share and Pervez Ahmed Company with 29,026,271 shares at Rs 1.19 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 50.98 per share price, closing at Rs 1,500.00 whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 41.45 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,450.00.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 121.78 per share closing at Rs 1,432.22, followed by Mari Petroleum Limited with a Rs 61.12 decline to close at Rs 2,535.39.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pervez Ahmed Securities Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited K-Electric Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

25 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

9 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

18 hours ago
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

18 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

18 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

18 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

18 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

18 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business