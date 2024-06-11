PSX stays bearish, losses 663 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 663.07 points, a negative change of 0.91 per cent, closing at 72,589.49 points against 73,252.56 points the previous day.

A total of 372,538,669 shares valuing Rs11.650 billion were traded during the day as compared to 350,721,616 shares valuing Rs10.180 billion the previous day.

As many as 431 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 107 of them recorded gains and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 45,897,256 shares at Rs 4.

50 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 33,249,426 shares at Rs 1.29 per share and Pervez Ahmed Company with 29,026,271 shares at Rs 1.19 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 50.98 per share price, closing at Rs 1,500.00 whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 41.45 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,450.00.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 121.78 per share closing at Rs 1,432.22, followed by Mari Petroleum Limited with a Rs 61.12 decline to close at Rs 2,535.39.