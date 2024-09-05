PSX Stays Bullish
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 15.33 points, showing a slight positive change of 0.02 percent, closing at 78,863.34 points against 78,848.01 points on the last working day.
A total of 770,518,958 shares were traded during the day as compared to 969,768,756 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.287 billion against Rs 17.510 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gains and 252 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 87,102,864 shares at Rs 1.34 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 66,581,544 shares at Rs.5.66 per share and Kohinoor Spining with 42,137,767 shares at Rs.10.29 per share.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 87.19 per share price, closing at Rs 982.12, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs 51.72 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,010.23.
Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 77.38 per share closing at Rs 1,450.18 followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 50.70 decline to close at Rs 3,590.72.
