Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PSX stays bullish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 15.33 points, showing a slight positive change of 0.02 percent, closing at 78,863.34 points against 78,848.01 points on the last working day.

A total of 770,518,958 shares were traded during the day as compared to 969,768,756 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.287 billion against Rs 17.510 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gains and 252 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 87,102,864 shares at Rs 1.34 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 66,581,544 shares at Rs.5.66 per share and Kohinoor Spining with 42,137,767 shares at Rs.10.29 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 87.19 per share price, closing at Rs 982.12, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs 51.72 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,010.23.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 77.38 per share closing at Rs 1,450.18 followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 50.70 decline to close at Rs 3,590.72.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

5 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

30 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

2 hours ago
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business