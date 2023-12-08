Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish As Index Gains 1,505 More Points To Close At 66,223.63

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 07:04 PM

PSX stays bullish as index gains 1,505 more points to close at 66,223.63

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,505.55 more points, a positive change of 2.33 percent, closing at 66,223.63 points against 64,718.08 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,505.55 more points, a positive change of 2.33 percent, closing at 66,223.63 points against 64,718.08 points the previous trading day.

A total of 1,329,550,091 shares valuing Rs.33.377 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,316,526,260 shares valuing Rs. 37.179 billion the last day.

Some 395 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 257 of them recorded gains and 127 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 11 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 342,535,258 shares at Rs.4.43 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 98,557,282 shares at Rs.1.67 per share and PTCL with 58,736,500 shares at Rs.9.65 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.200.02 per share price, closing at Rs 8,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 97.31 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,505,00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 559.75 per share closing at Rs 21,600.25, followed by Ismail Industries with Rs.95.00 decline to close at Rs.1,300.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share PTCL Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dr. Amjad urges unique thinking to address economi ..

Dr. Amjad urges unique thinking to address economic challenges

52 minutes ago
 LCCI wants Traffic Police Desks set up at universi ..

LCCI wants Traffic Police Desks set up at universities, colleges

52 minutes ago
 Atish Tank Club, Ideal Chitral and Popo Football C ..

Atish Tank Club, Ideal Chitral and Popo Football Club secure wins

52 minutes ago
 Zeeshan helps Pakistan start with a win at ACC U19 ..

Zeeshan helps Pakistan start with a win at ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

52 minutes ago
 Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

1 hour ago
 10 registered workers selected for Hajj at PESSI o ..

10 registered workers selected for Hajj at PESSI office

1 hour ago
PFA discards 2,000 litres adulterated milk

PFA discards 2,000 litres adulterated milk

1 hour ago
 PSCA reunites four kids with their families

PSCA reunites four kids with their families

1 hour ago
 Workshop on "Role of Microbes in Everyday Life" he ..

Workshop on "Role of Microbes in Everyday Life" held

1 hour ago
 Proposals to conserve five monuments including two ..

Proposals to conserve five monuments including two historical forts sent to Punj ..

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar meets delegation from world's leading in ..

Ishaq Dar meets delegation from world's leading investment institutions

1 hour ago
 Israeli forces kill 6 Palestinians in West Bank ra ..

Israeli forces kill 6 Palestinians in West Bank raid: ministry

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business