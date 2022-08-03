PSX stays bullish by gaining 877 points

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with stayed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 877.26 points, a positive change of 2.18 percent, closing at 41,068.87 points against 40,191.61 points on the last working day.

A total of 333,028,028 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 217,504,902 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.10.016 billion against Rs.6.326 billion on last trading day.

As many as 348 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 258 of them recorded gain and 68 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 32,499,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.19, TPL Properties with volume of 29,192,147 and price per share of Rs.19.92 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 22,892,786 and price per share of Rs19.04.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.175.50 per share, closing at Rs.6,170 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.127.34 to Rs.2,438.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.50 per share closing at Rs.2,100 followed by Gatron Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs29.90 to close at Rs370.10.