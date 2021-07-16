PSX stays bullish for 4th consecutive day, gains 206 points to close at 47,834 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The KSE100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 206.07 points, with a positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 47,834.33 points against 47,628.26 points on the last working day.

A total of 348,576,046 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 506,296,200 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.590 billion against Rs15.481 billion the previous day.

As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 255 of them recorded gain and 133 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TPL Corp Ltd with a volume of 29,692,500 shares and price per share of Rs 24.47, Al-Shaheer Corp with a volume of 17,754,000 and price per share of Rs 20.08 and Treet Corp with volume of 17,092,500 and price per share of Rs 59.48.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum increase of Rs 84.99 per share, closing at Rs5900 whereas Premium Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 27.76, closing at Rs422.76.

Unilever Foods recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 489 per share, closing at Rs 16000 followed by Bata (Pak), the share prices of which decreased by Rs 20 per share, closing at Rs1680.