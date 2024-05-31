Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 1,000 Points

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 06:33 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,000.35 points, a positive change of 1.34 per cent, closing at 75,878.48 points against 74,878.12 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,000.35 points, a positive change of 1.34 per cent, closing at 75,878.48 points against 74,878.12 points the previous day.

A total of 523,299,973 shares valuing Rs 20.574 billion were traded during the day as compared to 410,575,241 shares valuing Rs 14.922 billion the previous day.

As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 236 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 57 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 62,228,161 shares at Rs 4.

96 per share, Dewan Cement with 31,643,087 shares at Rs 10.94 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 28,533,919 shares at Rs 1.35 per share.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 58.23 per share price, closing at Rs 786.14, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs 32.65 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,400.00.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 67.20 per share closing at Rs 775.93, followed by Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs 35.37 decline to close at Rs 406.80.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Dewan Cement Limited 786 Investment Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders e ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders ensuring ban on smoking at publ ..

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpar ..

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpart

5 minutes ago
 Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title de ..

Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title defence alive

5 minutes ago
 Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death

Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death

5 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May

Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May

8 minutes ago
 FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures

FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures

8 minutes ago
AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council

AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council

8 minutes ago
 Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional glob ..

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination amon ..

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

2 hours ago
 Stock markets diverge as inflation takes centre st ..

Stock markets diverge as inflation takes centre stage

2 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary & Animal Science holds in ..

University of Veterinary & Animal Science holds interactive session

2 minutes ago
 Russia says exchanged 75 captured servicemen with ..

Russia says exchanged 75 captured servicemen with Ukraine

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business