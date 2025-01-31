Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 1,049 More Points

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 07:11 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,049 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,049.33 more points, a positive change of 0.93 percent, closing at 114,255.73 points as compared to 113,206.40 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,049.33 more points, a positive change of 0.93 percent, closing at 114,255.73 points as compared to 113,206.40 points on the last trading day.

A total of 543,124,378 shares were traded during the day as compared to 483,939,931 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.973 billion against Rs. 26.103 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 234 of them recorded gains and 164 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Sui Cnergyico PK with 66,683,225 shares at Rs 7.75 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 37,804,093 shares at Rs.1.64 per share and Bank Hakramah with 18,549,052 shares at Rs.3.75 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs97.89 per share closing at Rs1,947.89 whereas runner-up was PIA Holding Company Limited with Rs 89.07 rise in its share price to close at Rs.979.73.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.81.50 per share price, closing at Rs 22,305.50, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 28.14 decline in its per share price to Rs.644.24.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in ..

1 minute ago
 KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Cent ..

KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber ..

19 seconds ago
 RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations

RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations

20 seconds ago
 Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

22 seconds ago
 Commissioner orders better traffic management on B ..

Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road

24 seconds ago
 Pakistan endowed immense potential for religious t ..

Pakistan endowed immense potential for religious tourism: STF panelists

1 minute ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,049 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,049 more points

1 minute ago
 Parents urged to cooperate during anti polio drive ..

Parents urged to cooperate during anti polio drive in Abbottabad

45 minutes ago
 Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit ..

Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit: SACM

56 minutes ago
 SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resi ..

SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resilient, technology based agri- ..

56 minutes ago
 Revamped Gaddafi Stadium ready for ICC Champions T ..

Revamped Gaddafi Stadium ready for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

56 minutes ago
 Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Crick ..

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business