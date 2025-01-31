PSX stays bullish, gains 1,049 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,049.33 more points, a positive change of 0.93 percent, closing at 114,255.73 points as compared to 113,206.40 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,049.33 more points, a positive change of 0.93 percent, closing at 114,255.73 points as compared to 113,206.40 points on the last trading day.

A total of 543,124,378 shares were traded during the day as compared to 483,939,931 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.973 billion against Rs. 26.103 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 234 of them recorded gains and 164 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Sui Cnergyico PK with 66,683,225 shares at Rs 7.75 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 37,804,093 shares at Rs.1.64 per share and Bank Hakramah with 18,549,052 shares at Rs.3.75 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs97.89 per share closing at Rs1,947.89 whereas runner-up was PIA Holding Company Limited with Rs 89.07 rise in its share price to close at Rs.979.73.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.81.50 per share price, closing at Rs 22,305.50, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 28.14 decline in its per share price to Rs.644.24.