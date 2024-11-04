PSX stays bullish, gains 1,078 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,078.15 points, a positive change of 1.19 percent, closing at 91,938.01 points as compared to 90,859.85 points on the last trading day.

A total of 589,546,678 shares were traded during the day as compared to 465,865,841 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 29.959 billion against Rs. 23.089 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 258 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 47 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Power Cement with 56,698,604 shares at Rs 7.12 per share, K-Electric Limited with 38,931,623 shares at Rs 4.85 per share and Maple Leaf with 36,957,197 shares at Rs41.53 per share.

Indus Motor Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.70.50 per share price, closing at Rs 1,989.28, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 63.75 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,505.35.

Bela Automotives Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 40.59 per share closing at Rs 365.31 followed by Blessed Textile Limited with Rs 23.20 decline to close at Rs 226.80.