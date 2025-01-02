PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 111 More Points
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 111.57 points, a positive change of 0.10 percent, closing at 117,119.66 points as compared to 117,008.08 points on the last trading day.
A total of 1,037,862,969 shares were traded during the day as compared to 956,274,456 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 46.570 billion against Rs.46.440 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 193 of them recorded gains and 225 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 46 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 89,478,727 shares at Rs 19.24 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 72,001,410 shares at Rs.1.79 per share and Telecard Limited with 61,073,411 shares at Rs.10.52 per share.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.85.23 per share price, closing at Rs 1,091.40, whereas the runner-up was Excide Pakistan Limited with Rs 80.86 rise in its per share price to Rs.889.49.
Indus Motor Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 96.96 per share closing at Rs 2,036.49 followed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 29.34 decline to close at Rs.1,102.33.
