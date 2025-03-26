PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 1,139.14 More Points
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 07:31 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 1,139.14 points, a positive change of 0.98 percent, closing at 117,772.31 points as compared to 116,633.17 points on the last trading day
A total of 356,729,109 shares were traded during the day as compared to 268,098,907 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs37.498 billion against Rs19.455 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 438 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 206 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 65 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with 29,179,304 shares at Rs47.48 per share, PSO with 26,879,128 shares at Rs419.93 per share and Cnergyico PK with 26,879,128 shares at Rs8.00 per share.
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs67.07 per share closing at Rs737.77 whereas runner-up was Indus Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs56.22 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,258.27.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs549.00 per share price, closing at Rs23,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited Limited with Rs38.17 decline in its per share price to Rs1,254.81.
