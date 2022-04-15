UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 117 Points To Close At 46,601.54 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 04:43 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 117 points to close at 46,601.54 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 117.11 points, with a positive change of 0.25 percent, closing at 46,601.54 points against 46,484.43 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 117.11 points, with a positive change of 0.25 percent, closing at 46,601.54 points against 46,484.43 points on the last working day.

A total of 365,789,899 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 494,943,257 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.130 billion against Rs11.680 billion on last trading day.

As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 161 of them recorded gain and 155 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 71,320,713 shares and price per share of Rs 6.72, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 31,658,000 and price per share of Rs1.92 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 24,974,500 and price per share of Rs 21.79.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 71.17 per share, closing at Rs 1,073.67 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 65.78 to Rs 959.78.

Blessed Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 15 closing at Rs500 followed by Ostsuka Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs13.25 to close at Rs 238.75.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims ..

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims Hina Pervez Butt

16 minutes ago
 Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

22 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling Toshakhan ..

PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts

36 minutes ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

52 minutes ago
 AJK High Court stays PM election till Monday

AJK High Court stays PM election till Monday

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka introduces fuel rationing amid shortages ..

Sri Lanka introduces fuel rationing amid shortages

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.