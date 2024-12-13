PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 121 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Friday , gaining 121.29 points, a positive change of 0.11 percent, closing at 114,301.80 points as compared to 114,180.51 points on the last trading day.
A total of 1,118,570,230 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,469,558,531 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 59.511 billion against Rs.67.278 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 461 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 178 of them recorded gains and 251 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom 129,897,250 shares at Rs 1.79 per share, Pak International Bulk with 75,509,313 shares at Rs 9.67 per share and Treet Corp. with 47,769,875 shares at Rs.24.49 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.162.39 per share price, closing at Rs.20,974.99, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 140.93 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,815.00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 58.11 per share closing at Rs 791.89 followed by Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 26.56 decline to close at Rs.756.79.
Recent Stories
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
More Stories From Business
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 121 points34 seconds ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs5,000 per tola11 minutes ago
-
Short-term inflation decelerates to 3.71%1 hour ago
-
Rana Tanveer denies reports of sugar price increase1 hour ago
-
Planning ministry organizes orientation for ‘Building an Upgraded Version of CPEC’ seminar2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector3 hours ago
-
Türkiye attracts $8.5B in foreign direct investments during Jan-Oct5 hours ago
-
US stock markets end lower5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 20249 hours ago