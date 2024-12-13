Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 121 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 121 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Friday , gaining 121.29 points, a positive change of 0.11 percent, closing at 114,301.80 points as compared to 114,180.51 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,118,570,230 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,469,558,531 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 59.511 billion against Rs.67.278 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 461 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 178 of them recorded gains and 251 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom 129,897,250 shares at Rs 1.79 per share, Pak International Bulk with 75,509,313 shares at Rs 9.67 per share and Treet Corp. with 47,769,875 shares at Rs.24.49 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.162.39 per share price, closing at Rs.20,974.99, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 140.93 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,815.00

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 58.11 per share closing at Rs 791.89 followed by Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 26.56 decline to close at Rs.756.79.

