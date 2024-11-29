Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 1,274 More Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 06:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,274.55 points more points, a positive change of 1.27 percent, closing at 101,357.32 points as compared to 100,082.77 points on the last trading day.

A total of 915,509,804 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,164,794,139 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 35.978 billion against Rs.39.776 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 265 of them recorded gains and 137 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 95,056,818 shares at Rs 9.20 per share, K-Electric Limited with 55,535,090 shares at Rs 5.58 per share and Sui South Gas with 44,802,561 shares at Rs.28.30 per share.

Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.112.67 per share price, closing at Rs 1,349.36, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 114.86 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,992.86.

Excide Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 32.09 per share closing at Rs 839.22 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 13.20 decline to close at Rs6,570.67.

