PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 1,284 More Points

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 06:57 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,284.13 points more points, a positive change of 1.24 percent, closing at 104,559.07 points as compared to 103,274.95 points on the last trading day

A total of 1,766,474,377 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,556,252,523 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 56.624 billion against Rs. 47.097 billion on the last trading day.

A total of 1,766,474,377 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,556,252,523 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 56.624 billion against Rs. 47.097 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 465 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 271 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 246,707,903 shares at Rs 6.72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 89,419,070 shares at Rs 1.47 per share and Hascol Petrol with 87,024,698 shares at Rs.14.68 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.65.10 per share price, closing at Rs.19,865.11, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 48.51 rise in its per share price to Rs 6,681.38.

Hafiz Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 21.31 per share closing at Rs 262.50 followed by Indus Motor Company Limited with Rs 20.65 decline to close at Rs2,005.94.

