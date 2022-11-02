UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 135 Points

Published November 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 135.90 points, a positive change of 0.33 percent, closing at 41,944.59 against 41,808.69 points on the last working day.

A total of 230,561,335 shares were traded during the day as compared to 192,142,149 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.249 billion against Rs 6.311 billion on the last trading day.

Some 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 156 of them recorded gains, and 166 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 55,741,500 shares at Rs 7.34 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 23,567,000 shares at Rs 1.46 per share, and Cnergyico Ltd, 16,087,371 shares at Rs 4.88 per share.

Siemens Pak witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 63.09 per share price, closing at Rs 904.42 whereas the runner-up was Goodluck Industries with a Rs 48.15 rise in its per share price to Rs 690.15.

Allawasaya Textile XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 269.36 per share closing at Rs 3,322.19, followed by Safofi-Aventis with a Rs 343.45 decline to close at Rs 982.05.

