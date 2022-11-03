UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 146 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 146 points

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 146.12 points, a positive change of 0.35 percent, closing at 42,090.71 against 41,944.59 points on the last working day.

A total of 325,716,698 shares were traded during the day as compared to 230,561,335 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.208 billion against Rs 6.249 billion on the last trading day.

Some 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 216 of them recorded gains, and 109 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 78,510,500 shares at Rs 8.34 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 33,101,000 shares at Rs 1.54 per share, and Ghani Glo Hol, 17,512,002 shares at Rs 16.59 per share.

Goodluck Industries witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 51.76 per share price, closing at Rs 741.91 whereas the runner-up was Sapphire FiberXD with a Rs 47.71 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,250.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 120 per share closing at Rs 5,650, followed by Sapphire Textile XD with a Rs 25 decline to close at Rs 1,125.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

12 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

43 minutes ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

1 hour ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

1 hour ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

1 hour ago
 Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will ..

Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will take place in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.