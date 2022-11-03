PSX stays bullish, gains 146 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 146.12 points, a positive change of 0.35 percent, closing at 42,090.71 against 41,944.59 points on the last working day.

A total of 325,716,698 shares were traded during the day as compared to 230,561,335 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.208 billion against Rs 6.249 billion on the last trading day.

Some 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 216 of them recorded gains, and 109 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 78,510,500 shares at Rs 8.34 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 33,101,000 shares at Rs 1.54 per share, and Ghani Glo Hol, 17,512,002 shares at Rs 16.59 per share.

Goodluck Industries witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 51.76 per share price, closing at Rs 741.91 whereas the runner-up was Sapphire FiberXD with a Rs 47.71 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,250.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 120 per share closing at Rs 5,650, followed by Sapphire Textile XD with a Rs 25 decline to close at Rs 1,125.