PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 1,574 More Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 08:35 PM
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,574.32 points, a positive change of 1.06 percent, closing at 149,770.75 points against 148,196.42 points last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,574.32 points, a positive change of 1.06 percent, closing at 149,770.75 points against 148,196.42 points last trading day.
A total of 809,082,439 shares were traded during the day as compared to 610,314,508 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 48.430 billion against Rs 39.173 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 265 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 52,322,337 shares at Rs 1.
45 per share, Bank of Punjab with 46,060,189 shares at Rs14.76 per share and Fauji Cement with 43,732,087 shares at Rs 53.48 per share.
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 92.78 per share price, closing at Rs 1,020.56, whereas the runner-up was The Thal Industries Corporation Limited with Rs53.85 rise in its per share price to Rs 623.85.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs303.10 per share closing at Rs 27,698.00 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs121.75 decline in its share price to close at Rs31,778.25.
Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 323 companies traded shares in the market out of which 194 witnessed gain, 126 loss where the prices of 3 companies remained unchanged.
Recent Stories
NUST champions Ethical and Inclusive AI in Pakistan with Multistakeholder Dialog ..
Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels cause list of CJ's bench
PSO posts profit after tax of Ra. 20.9 bln in FY25
Tribunal upholds CCP’s decision against LDI operators
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,574 more points
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
More Stories From Business
-
SECP, PBC affirm ongoing collaboration for business facilitation and regulatory reforms9 minutes ago
-
Ahsan reviews preparations for CPEC's upcoming JCC meeting, PM's expected visit to Beijing9 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for strengthening auto sector: Rana Ihsaan29 minutes ago
-
RCCI to establish Economic Zones along ring road39 minutes ago
-
Pak-Iran share common interests in ensuring regional food security: Rana Tanveer59 minutes ago
-
SECP, PMEX discuss strategy for commodities market development"1 hour ago
-
PCJCCI calls for long-term climate action inspired by China’s model2 hours ago
-
FDA implementing modern reforms: DG2 hours ago
-
SMEs play important role in poverty alleviation: expert3 hours ago
-
PSO posts profit after tax of Ra. 20.9 bln in FY253 minutes ago
-
Tribunal upholds CCP’s decision against LDI operators3 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,574 more points3 minutes ago