PSX stays bullish, gains 1,574 more points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,574.32 points, a positive change of 1.06 percent, closing at 149,770.75 points against 148,196.42 points last trading day.

A total of 809,082,439 shares were traded during the day as compared to 610,314,508 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 48.430 billion against Rs 39.173 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 265 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 52,322,337 shares at Rs 1.

45 per share, Bank of Punjab with 46,060,189 shares at Rs14.76 per share and Fauji Cement with 43,732,087 shares at Rs 53.48 per share.

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 92.78 per share price, closing at Rs 1,020.56, whereas the runner-up was The Thal Industries Corporation Limited with Rs53.85 rise in its per share price to Rs 623.85.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs303.10 per share closing at Rs 27,698.00 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs121.75 decline in its share price to close at Rs31,778.25.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 323 companies traded shares in the market out of which 194 witnessed gain, 126 loss where the prices of 3 companies remained unchanged.