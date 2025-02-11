Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 1,632 More Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 07:02 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,632 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,632.41 points, a positive change of 1.47 percent, closing at 113,010.38 points as compared to 111,377.97 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,632.41 points, a positive change of 1.47 percent, closing at 113,010.38 points as compared to 111,377.97 points on the last trading day.

A total of 486,935,003 shares were traded during the day as compared to 415,160,931 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.381 billion against Rs 23.947 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 264 of them recorded gains and 117 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 66 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 59,148,179 shares at Rs 10.83 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 30,022,192 shares at Rs.1.56 per share and Citi Pharma Limited with 21,953,013 shares at Rs.106.56 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs183.14 per share closing at Rs23,415.42 whereas runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 34.32 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,200.00.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.124.95 per share price, closing at Rs 9,365.05, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 20.87 decline in its per share price to Rs.661.61.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sig ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..

6 minutes ago
 Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country ..

Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..

6 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to parti ..

Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships

21 minutes ago
 Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organis ..

Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to ..

36 minutes ago
 SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate managemen ..

SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices

36 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UA ..

Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE

36 minutes ago
UNDP working on designing insurance policies for b ..

UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in ..

36 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed University of Tehran sign MoU

30 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerat ..

OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..

1 hour ago
 AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions durin ..

AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The ..

Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..

1 hour ago
 Sindh CM to inaugurate reconstructed National Bank ..

Sindh CM to inaugurate reconstructed National Bank Stadium

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business