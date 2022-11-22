UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 167 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 167 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday by gaining 167.44 points, depicting a slight positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 42928.63 against 42761.19 points on the previous day.

A total of 195,973,380 shares were traded during the day as compared to 132,942,539 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.789 billion against Rs4.579 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 338 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,171 of them recorded gains and 138 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 18,585,534 shares at Rs1.39 per share, TPL Properties with 18,514,911 shares at Rs20.15 per share, and Hascol petrol with 15,396,000 shares at Rs7.98 per share.

Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 181.38 per share price, closing at Rs2599.88, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with a Rs60.60 rise in its per share price to Rs868.60.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs89.99 per share closing at Rs1140.01 followed by Thal Industries Corporation with a Rs12.99 decline to close at Rs260.01.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TPL Properties Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

6 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

2 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

4 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

4 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

5 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.