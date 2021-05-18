PSX stays bullish, gains 185 points to closes at 45,981 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 185.51 points, with positive change of 0.41 per cent, closing at 45,981.82 points against 45,796.31 points on the last working day.

A total of 536,792,507 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 437,449,001shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.104 billion against Rs20.322 billion the previous day.

As many as 404 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 195 of them recorded gain and 190 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 49,505,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.69, Telecard Limited with a volume of 49,090,500 and price per share of Rs16.70 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 47,233,000 and price per share of Rs39.81.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs1107.90 per share, closing at Rs15879.90 whereas Island Textile was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs100.01, closing at Rs2300.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs33.49 per share, closing at Rs848.51 followed by Shield Corp, the share prices of which decreased by Rs26.50 per share, closing at Rs328.