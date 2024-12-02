PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 1,917 More Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,917.63 points more points, a positive change of 1.89 percent, closing at 103,274.95 points as compared to 101,357.32 points on the last trading day.
A total of 1,556,252,523 shares were traded during the day as compared to 915,509,804 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 47.097billion against Rs. 35.978 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 462 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 339 of them recorded gains and 85 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 38 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 213,514,857 shares at Rs 1.46 per share, Cnergyico PK with 196,907,321 shares at Rs 5.72 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 68,325,507 shares at Rs.13.62 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.270.00 per share price, closing at Rs.19,800.01, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited with Rs 134.94 rise in its per share price to Rs 1.484.30.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 38.28 per share closing at Rs 1,599.82 followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 20.23 decline to close at Rs1,214.96.
