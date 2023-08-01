Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 195 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 07:38 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 195.91 points, a positive change of 0.41 percent, closing at 48,230.51 points against 48,034.60 points the previous trading day

A total of 556,930,694 shares were traded during the day as compared to 491,874,957 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.946 billion against Rs 17.884 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 357 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 223 of them recorded gains and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Telecard Limited with 39,642,890 shares at Rs 8.72 per share; Cnergyico PK with 37,858,029 shares at Rs.3.51 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 33,223,087 shares at Rs 1.35 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 147.97.00 per share price, closing at Rs8,797.97 whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with an Rs 50.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,000.00.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 79.34 per share closing at Rs 1,461.62, followed by Khyber Textile with Rs 67.57 decline to close at Rs 833.43.

