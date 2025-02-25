Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 197 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 197 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining, 197.98 points, a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 114,528.09 points as compared to 114,330.10 points on the last trading day.

A total of 495,984,234 shares were traded during the day as compared to 455,533,414 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs29.362 billion against Rs25.888 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,169 of them recorded gains and 223 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Cement with 61,091,991 shares at Rs.41.46 per share, Maple Leaf with 33,825,226 shares at Rs.51.13 per share and Al-Tahur Limited with 23,908,285 shares at Rs.29.08 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.194.00 per share closing at Rs.3,194.00 whereas runner-up was The Thal Industries Cooperation Limited with Rs.34.70 rise in its share price to close at Rs.386.04.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.42.75 per share price, closing at Rs.9,323.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs.25.17 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,080.21.

