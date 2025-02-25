PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 197 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining, 197.98 points, a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 114,528.09 points as compared to 114,330.10 points on the last trading day.
A total of 495,984,234 shares were traded during the day as compared to 455,533,414 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs29.362 billion against Rs25.888 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,169 of them recorded gains and 223 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Fauji Cement with 61,091,991 shares at Rs.41.46 per share, Maple Leaf with 33,825,226 shares at Rs.51.13 per share and Al-Tahur Limited with 23,908,285 shares at Rs.29.08 per share.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.194.00 per share closing at Rs.3,194.00 whereas runner-up was The Thal Industries Cooperation Limited with Rs.34.70 rise in its share price to close at Rs.386.04.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.42.75 per share price, closing at Rs.9,323.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs.25.17 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,080.21.
Recent Stories
Ramazan weather update in Pakistan: What to expect in Karachi, Lahore and Islama ..
Sharjah CP reviews expansion project updates at Sharjah International Airport
Abu Dhabi City Municipality wins first place nationwide in 'Promising Engineer' ..
SDHR announces official working hours during Ramadan
Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during holy month of Ramazan
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 197 points6 minutes ago
-
Tesla sales fall by almost half in Europe56 minutes ago
-
Nuclear Medicine Ward of Allied Hospital-I expanded56 minutes ago
-
CCP seeks public's help in hunting market collisions1 hour ago
-
Gold decrease by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.308,7001 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
PIDE's 5th two-day RASTA conference starts Wednesday4 hours ago
-
Exports up by 7.22% to Rs 5.448 trillion in 7 months4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 20259 hours ago
-
Housing Minister expresses felicitation to Brunei on 41st National Day17 hours ago